Esports Makes History as Official Event at Hangzhou Asian Games: National Training Team Aims for Gold Medal

Title: E-sports Officially Becomes an Event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Date: July 14, 2022

Hangzhou, China – The 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2022, will mark a historic moment for the tournament. E-sports has been included as an official event for the first time, attracting significant attention from young people across the region.

The announcement was made by Tencent E-sports, who revealed that the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports national training team coaches and athletes for popular games such as League of Legends, King of Glory, Peace Elite, and FIFA Online 4, have made their collective debut. This move further signifies the growing recognition of e-sports as a legitimate sport.

During the recently held 2023 Global E-sports Leaders Summit, the national training team members took a pledge, vowing to unite, prepare meticulously, uphold the Olympic spirit, and uphold fairness and compliance with anti-doping regulations. Their mission is to bring glory to China at the Asian Games.

Online, netizens expressed their hopes for the team’s success, voicing their desires to see them bring home gold medals, not just in League of Legends and Glory of Kings, but in all the e-sports events.

E-sports was officially approved as an official event of the Hangzhou Asian Games during the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in December 2020. A total of seven projects have been determined, including the highly popular games “League of Legends”, “Glory of the King Asian Games Version”, “Peace Elite Asian Games Version”, “DOTA2”, “Dream Three Kingdoms 2”, “Street Fighter 5”, and “FIFA Online4”. These projects cover both PC-side and mobile game-side categories, encompassing the diversity of e-sports.

The inclusion of e-sports as an official event in the prestigious Asian Games reflects the significant growth and popularity of the industry. With its massive fan base and rapidly increasing viewership, e-sports proves to be an exciting and competitive addition to the traditional sporting events.

As the 19th Asian Games draws closer, all eyes will be on the Hangzhou e-sports national training team, as they strive to make their mark and claim the ultimate prize: the gold medal.

