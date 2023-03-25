The research conducted by YouGov for the Italian Esports Observatory, carried out on the occasion of the last edition of EspoGame in Rimini, photographs the competitive video game market in Italy

The third edition of EspoGame, the event dedicated to Esports, gaming and web3 which enlivened the Rimini Fair for two days (15 and 16 March), ended with great success. Organized by Osservatorio Italiano Esports, Sport Digital House and the Italian Exhibition Group, EspoGame represented a historic meeting point between all the protagonists of the present and the future of these sectors.

But that’s not all, because EspoGame was also an opportunity to present numbers, data and statistics of the Esports sector in Italy. In particular, during the Rimini event the results of the research “Hardcore Gamers and Esports fans in Italy”, conducted by YouGov for the Italian Esports Observatory, were announced.

The research in question analyzes the Esports market in Italy, dividing the field between Hardcore Gamers and Esports Fans. The first, the hardcore gamers, are those who play more than 21 hours a week. The second, the Esports fans, are video game enthusiasts who spend less than three hours a day in front of the PC.

A picture has emerged whereby, in total between hardcore gamers and Esports fans, there are over 6 million gamers in Italy. Specifically, 2021 saw an increase in Esports fans, which however was not maintained in 2022. At the beginning of 2023, the estimated Esports fans in Italy are almost 5 million (as in 2020). Hardcore gamers are around 1.2 million.

Both hardcore gamers and Esports fans are optimistic and proactive in their relationship with technology, augmented reality and cryptocurrencies. Big difference, surprisingly, in the subdivision between women and men: hardcore gamers are divided into 58% men and 42% women, equally distributed in the various age groups (the most represented is that of 25-34 years with 26% of people ).

Esports fans, for their part, see an overwhelming male predominance with 70% men and 30% women. Almost 50% are in the 25-44 age group, with Campania and Sicily being the most represented regions.

Finally, both hardcore gamers and Esports Fans are projected towards the use of cryptocurrencies and social platforms, especially Facebook (between 26% and 29%). Podcasts are also very popular, listened to by almost 40% considering both categories.

“The data that emerged from the research tell of a constantly changing Esports market in Italy – comments Luigi Caputo, founder of the Italian Esports Observatory and organizer of EspoGame – The fluctuation in interest is evident, but the fact that should certainly be emphasized is the presence feminine, which in 2023 undergoes a radical change. While in the past years the percentages between female gamers and fans were substantially similar, now we see a clear distinction. The number of video gamers remains very high, while that of simple female enthusiasts decreases. This is a signal that should be picked up especially by sponsors. It is now an established fact that there is an important community of female gamers in Italy, and consequently investments should also start to enhance this world. In absolute numbers, then, the fans have remained essentially unchanged in the last three years. This should lead to a reflection in the operators of the sector, in trying to join forces to spread the culture of gaming as much as possible”.