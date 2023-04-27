eSports, Ultima Petfood lancia “Feeding Button” – Sport Marketing News

Ultima Petfood – a brand active in dog and cat nutrition – is aimed at the younger and digitalized range of its target, and at eSports players, with “Feeding Button”, a special activity that involved some gamers, their cats and their fanbases, during game live streams on Twitch.

The campaign, conceived by the agencies of the Havas group, aims to recall and reinforce the brand’s mission, summarized by the brand payoff “Together for a better life”. The campaign concept developed by Havas was created to demonstrate in a fun and unexpected way how committed the brand is, through its products and recipes, to improving the lives of animals and the people who choose to take care of them every day.

In fact, what happens when cats, notoriously not very patient and silent when mealtime approaches, coexist with video game enthusiasts engaged in online sessions that are often prolonged and difficult to interrupt without risking “losing lives” or records?

The ironic solution of Ultima Petfood is precisely the “Feeding Button”, a special additional button, with a design designed to integrate both with the joypads of the most famous consoles and with PC keyboards. A new and very powerful button, which allows you to administer a predefined ration of croquettes remotely and without taking your hands off the game controls, from a dispenser associated with the device. To appease your feline’s appetite with a single touch and from a distance without having to give up the game at the most beautiful moment.

“Ultima Petfood is not only the expert brand in nutrition for cats and dogs; we are committed every day to help improve and facilitate the relationship that binds us humans with our four-legged friends” says Luca Trincavelli, Ultima Marketing Manager Italy. “Feeding Button currently represents a limited edition for communication purposes, but it could actually become a precious ally to grant some remote cuddles to our four-legged friends”.

The limited edition button and dispenser was distributed to some of the most followed Italian gamers such as Terenas, Emily and Cydonia, who tested its operation and benefits in real time during their live broadcasts on Twitch and then talked about it on their social channels , interacting with a fandom that now reaches 5 million fans in Italy, of which more than 25% own a cat.

ULTIMA FEEDING BUTTON CREDITS

Agency: Havas Milan

Title: Feeding Button

Brand: Affinity/Ultima

Chief Creative Officer: Luissandro Del Gobbo

Deputy Executive Creative Directors: Aureliano Fontana, Bruno Vohwinkel

Associate Creative Director: Fabio Pistoia

Senior Copywriter: Antonio Serafini

Account Director: Federica Pescetto, Elena Pozzi

Account Executive: Chiara Piazza

Junior Account: Ilaria Cinotti

Production: HRCLS Milan

Managing Director & Head of Post-Production: Andrea Proietti

Head of Production: Paolo Guerra

Senior Motion Designer: Stefano Maresca

Junior Motion Designer: Federico Martegani

Producer: Marco Zerbini

3D Product Design: Wide Design Consultancy

Design Director/3D Designer: Simone Stucchi

Technology Partner: Nohup

Tech Consultant Director: Emanuel Oliva

Software developer: Paolo Piacentini

Providence PR/ Team Pr & Digital:

Client Lead: Andrea Mazza

Senior Digital Account: Ilaria Marazzi

PR Account Executive: Claudia Mastrodonato

Junior Digital Account: Giulia Restelli

Brand: Affinity/Ultima

Original Grocery BU Marketing Director: Arnau Clofent

Italy Marketing Manager Latest: Luca Trincavelli

Senior Brand Manager Ultima Italy: Giulia Frenquellucci

Junior Brand Manager Ultima Italy: Alessio Lo Giudice