Estefanía and Juanjo have had an appointment that has not managed to go beyond cordial

The single was waiting for a date that was slower and she has not found it

Estefanía and Juanjo have had an appointment that has not gone further than merely cordial. The truth is that the two singles were eager to meet someone who would complete them and give them good things. It doesn’t look like they found it. Especially Estefanía, who has noticed that her date wanted to run a lot to get what she wanted. As she has commented, “I wanted to go slowly, that’s how her grandparents met.”

Juanjo for his part was a young bachelor who was very eager to party. “I die in the night” has come to confess, making it clear that partying was part of his personality. Among these differences, the truth is that Estefanía has begun to doubt that Juanjo was right for her. On the other hand, he was delighted with the evening and was already thinking of a resounding “yes”.

In the final decision, Juanjo has been disappointed, a great disappointment. Estefanía has given him pumpkins and has been flattened and resentful. It has annoyed him so much that he has given his Instagram name to the camera so that some woman would be interested in him. Estefanía has offered him her friendship, but he has rejected it outright.