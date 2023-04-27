Home » Estonia – Czech Republic 30:32, Czech handball players confirmed their progress to the European Championship
The Czech team gained a definite certainty that they will not finish worse than the second in the group of four. Two teams from each qualifying group will advance to Germany for the Euros in January, and they will be joined by the four best teams from third place. After being eliminated in the playoffs for the World Cup last year, the national team achieved its first success under coach Sabaté and made it to the eighth of the last nine European championships.

The Czechs will finish the qualification on Sunday with a home match against Israel.

Qualification for promotion to the 2024 European Handball Championship – 3rd group:
Estonia – Czech Republic 30:32 (14:18)
Czech team and goals: Mrkva, Mizera – Hrstka 8/5, Piroch 1, J. Patzel, Štěrba 4/1, Kašpárek 4, Reichl 2, Babak 4, Trkovský, Harabiš, Klíma 6, V. Patzel 2, Solák, Zeman 1, Režnicky.
Estonia’s most goals: Lees, Löpp both 5. Referee: Santos, Fonseca (both Portug.). Seven-meter throws: 5/3 – 6/6. Exclusion: 6:6. Spectators: 400.
18:30 Israel – Iceland.
1. CZECHIA 5 4 0 1 133:117 8
2. Island 4 3 0 1 118:87 6
3. Estonia 5 1 0 4 135:157 2
4. Israel 4 1 0 3 97:122 2
