How to make a trip to EstoniaWhich ones are they the most beautiful itineraries in summer, what to see and what to do in the baltic country which is one of the most interesting to discover in Europe.

With over 3,700km of Baltic coastline, Estonia offers lovely places to visit in the summer time. Estonian summer is suitable for any type of holiday: an outdoor excursion, a dip in the natural pools, a music festival or a long walk on the beach are just some of the experiences that Estonia offers to discover the beauty and the variety of this small country.

Look at the gallery and read here to find out cHow to travel to Estonia, the most beautiful itineraries in summer, what to see and what to do in the Baltic country.

Estonia most beautiful itineraries in summer, what to do and where to go

The end of June is the perfect time for a holiday in Estonia as, in addition to the numerous events, it coincides with the celebration of Midsummer’s Eve (Jaanipäev in Estonian): one of the oldest and most important holidays in the country. It is the longest night of the year, the young men barely sleeping, sitting outside in the twilight, on the beach or in the woods, their faces lit by the glow of the bonfires. An experience to try at least once in a lifetime! Big celebrations will be held on the night of June 23rd.

What to do in Estonia in summer

Offer L’estate in Estonia numerous festivals and events, starting from the gastronomic ones. Among the most renowned festivals we find the Good Food Festival – Grillfest in Pärnu which, for two days, features 300 restaurateurs from Estonia and the world; the Tallinn Street Food Festival, an open-air event where you can taste various traditional and non-traditional specialities; the Tartu Food and Wine Festival, 3 days of events where South Estonian small producers and pop-up restaurants offer delicious food and wine tasting experiences with the best sommeliers in the country and finally the Peipsi Food Street Festival which includes a selection of local restaurants spread over 175km.

Entertainment lovers can be enchanted by the Youth Song and Dance Celebration Festival which invites music lovers from all over the world to spend 4 days of entertainment. Included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the festival hosts around ten thousand dancers and thirty thousand singers.

From 6 to 8 July, al Cultural Festival Võnge, dozens of international artists will gather who will perform on stages set up in nature. In addition to music, the festival also offers experiences ranging from art, culture, yoga and activities for children.

Every evening, from 7 to 13 August, it will be possible to experience the open-air cinema with Tartuff – Tartu Love Film Festival. Located in the heart of the historic center, it screens a large selection of romantic comedies. Considered the largest open-air cinema in the Baltics, it has become one of the most beloved summer festivals in Estonia.

Beaches and sea in Estonia

Estonia is also famous for its numerous beaches characterized by fine sand and pure waters such as the Luidja beach, immersed in an alder forest, o la spiaggia di Narva-Jõesuuthe longest in Estonia, known for its unique natural habitat.

Among the places not to be missed during the summer season are the town of Pärnu o Hiiumaa Island. Parnu, nicknamed the “summer capital” of Estonia, attracts visitors with its long white sand beaches, shallow waters and the “best sun in Estonia”. On the contrary, for a holiday of pure relaxation, the island of Hiiumaa is the perfect destination. Loved by surfers, swimmers and sunbathers, the island is known for its pristine landscape.

Excursions in Estonia

For those in search of peace of mind, the excursion to the “crooked” lighthouse of Harilaid is a must. Once an islet, today Harilaid is a peninsula that it is part of the island of Saaremaa. The Harilaid Sand Dune hike will take you to Kiipsare Lighthouse which, due to rising sea levels and shifting sand, now stands in the middle of the sea detached from the peninsula. Also not to be missed is the hiking trail in Kakerdaja bog, one of the biggest in Kõrvemaa.

This excursion, unique of its kind, is strongly recommended in the summer when it is possible to pedal in the midst of nature or walk while contemplating the wonderful landscapes and then take a dip in the small natural pools.

Travel to Estonia what to see

Nature, culture, art, history, but also innovation and modernity are the countless experiences contained in a trip to Estonia, a country with a thousand facets, with a population of 1,300,000 inhabitants on an area of ​​45,300 sq km, just waiting to be discovered . A rainbow of colours. From the green of the woods, which occupy 51% of the country, to the blue of the sea and of countless streams and lakes, to the red and purple of fiery sunsets, from the pure white of the immense expanses of snow in the winter months to the countless yellow and brown tones of the peat bogs: a real pleasure for the eyes and for the mind.

From long summer nights to a surprising “fifth season”, to a combination of Baltic, Nordic and Scandinavian perfumes, Estonia is a mystery that is revealed to curious travellers, free to explore a unique and timeless place in their own way. Here nature reigns supreme, but at the same time rapid technological development has helped make Estonia a digital country and one of the most computerized in the world, combining tradition and innovation with great simplicity, wooden architecture with the most innovative technological environments. Here everything can be done online, except get married and divorced!

A trip to Estonia combines the desire to get lost in nature with the desire to relive historical traditions such as a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Tallinn, whose medieval center is one of the best preserved in the world. And we certainly cannot forget Tartu in the south of the country, the oldest Baltic city, home to the first university in northern Europe. Estonia will surprise you with the warmth of its inhabitants, the thousand flavors of its varied cuisine, the colors of nature, its history and its traditions.

Photo visitestonia.com

