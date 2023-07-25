Estra Pistoia confirms Jordon Varnado

AS Pistoia Basket 2000 communicates, with great satisfaction, that it has reached an agreement also for the 2023/24 season with Jordon Malik Varnado who, therefore, will be the fifth player reconfirmed in the group that won promotion to Serie A.

Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on May 12, 1997, Varnado is a 198cm, 107kg forward who competed in college wearing the prestigious Troy University jersey with remarkable numbers (last season with 21.5 points and 7.8 rebounds on average) before landing in Europe where he made his debut in Hungary with Egis Kormend, immediately leaving his mark between the Magyar championship and participation in Fiba Europe cup.

A showcase that allowed him to move to Poland, to Gtk Gliwice, confirming himself on important figures before a season of absolute stop due to family problems. The rest is recent history: with the Giorgio Tesi Group shirt it was a continuous crescendo, giving superlative performances and spectacular plays that definitively consecrated him with the red and white square.

The 2022/23 championship numbers show that he closed the regular season with 16.9 points (just under 50% from 2) and 7.3 rebounds on average, rising to 19 and 8.2 in the one-off phase with 34 minutes of average use (also missing a game) to reach the apotheosis of the playoffs: 21 points average in the 13 games played in almost 35 minutes of presence on the pitch topped off by 4 6% from 2, 40% from 3 and 8.5 rebounds per game. Numbers that earned him the undisputed title of Mvp in the final won 3-1 against Reale Mutua Torino.

THE COACH’S COMMENT. “We started talking about Jordon’s renewal on the coach after race 4 in Turin with the person concerned – says the coach from Estra Pistoia, Nicholas Brienza – everyone worked hard and patiently to allow this important stay to go through. I would like to give great credit to Marco Sambugaro for the negotiation and he should be thanked, first of all, for the way he managed these aspects. And, at the same time, the club must be thanked for having made an important effort to allow the sporting director to have the tools to do his job.

Let’s start from a player who knows us, who knows what it means to play in this square while we know what an incredible added value he has been in the ride that allowed us to win promotion and it is clear that he will be a fundamental pillar of the team we are building. From the beginning, we thought of the roster as a function of him, net of being sure or not of reconfirming him, because between staff and club we have always had the hope that this would happen, so it was imagined as if he were in the group. This is why it is a piece that fits perfectly with the team’s technical ideas.

There is little to say about Jordon: we are bringing the MVP of the playoff finals back to Pistoia and it is a wonderful message that the club is giving to the whole city and to the fans, we can’t wait to embrace him again and to be able to start the new year again with Varnado in the red and white shirt “.

