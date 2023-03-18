As an individual, how did you experience your first Tournament and your first selections?

It was a great experience that I will remember all my life. But, as I said, nothing is certain for me. My goal will be to continue to progress to bring more if I have the chance to come back. On the intensity, it is another level than the Top 14 necessarily. It’s not up to me to judge whether I scored points. It’s the staff who will decide whether to call me back or not. I tried to give my all and have no regrets. We’ll see where the future takes me. If I am lucky enough to be selected for the World Cup, I will give it my all, as I did for this Six Nations.