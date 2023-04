Ethiopian Abeje Ayana won the Paris race in his marathon debut. The 20-year-old prevailed on Sunday in 2:07:15 ahead of fellow countryman and favorite Guye Adola (2:07:35) and Kenyan Josphat Boit (2:07:40). In the women’s race, Kenya’s Helah Kiprop won the sprint in 2:23:19 ahead of Ethiopians Atalel Anmut (2:23:19) and Fikrte Wereta (2:23:22).