A new world record was broken on the Liévin track on Wednesday evening. Ethiopian Lamecha Girma completed the 3000m in 7’23″81, 9 hundredths better than Kenyan Daniel Komen’s mark (7’24″90) in 1998.
Olympic vice-champion in the 3000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, Girma, 22, ran as a boss, resisting the Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who failed to bridge the distance. The bronze medalist of the 2022 Worlds over 1500 m, however, broke the European record with 7’24″68.
