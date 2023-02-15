Home Sports Ethiopian Lamecha Girma breaks 3000m world record
Sports

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma breaks 3000m world record

by admin
Ethiopian Lamecha Girma breaks 3000m world record

A new world record was broken on the Liévin track on Wednesday evening. Ethiopian Lamecha Girma completed the 3000m in 7’23″81, 9 hundredths better than Kenyan Daniel Komen’s mark (7’24″90) in 1998.

Olympic vice-champion in the 3000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, Girma, 22, ran as a boss, resisting the Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who failed to bridge the distance. The bronze medalist of the 2022 Worlds over 1500 m, however, broke the European record with 7’24″68.

See also  Comprehensive news of the Chinese Super League: Guoan's eight-round unbeaten Huang Zichang helped Henan reverse with two goals

You may also like

Champions, Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0 and Brugge-Benfica 0-2 –...

Argentina Open: British number one Cameron Norrie fights...

«You also learn from knockouts, I get back...

Should Chicago consider trading Justin Fields and drafting...

The 1×1 of Real Madrid against Elche

Formula 1: Mercedes return to all-black colour scheme...

Barcelona v Manchester United: Xavi wary of ‘dangerous’...

North West 200: Future of road race ’50/50′...

NBA, the best of the participants at All...

Milan, Brahim Diaz to greetings: the heir comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy