Ettore Messina: They massacred us

Thus Ettore Messina commented on the defeat in the sixth match of the 2023 final: “Congratulations to Virtus, He obviously deserved the victory, they played with much more energy, physicality and pace, especially in the decisive phase of the match”.

The bad second half: “If you knew it… We had too little defensive intensity. In Milan we had more points and rebounds, this evening it turned around. They massacred us.”

Napier’s difficulties: “I’m even more worried after match 3. He played a low level game”.

The Forum factor: “It will be 48 hours where the litany will begin that there must be an away win, the pressure is all for those who play at home…. There is that you lose if you do not play well. We cannot do philosophy on the public. Whoever plays better will win and whoever plays worse will lose.

The physical aspect: “Obliviously it will be important. Both we and they have players who are giving everything, maybe someone will arrive very tired, others will play a great game. We need our leaders to play a great game.”

What will count in Race 7? “Grabbing more rebounds, defending better in the box. All in all, a better game than this one.”

