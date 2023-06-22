Home » Ettore Messina: They massacred us
Sports

Ettore Messina: They massacred us

by admin
Ettore Messina: They massacred us

Thus Ettore Messina commented on the defeat in the sixth match of the 2023 final: “Congratulations to Virtus, He obviously deserved the victory, they played with much more energy, physicality and pace, especially in the decisive phase of the match”.

The bad second half: “If you knew it… We had too little defensive intensity. In Milan we had more points and rebounds, this evening it turned around. They massacred us.”

Napier’s difficulties: “I’m even more worried after match 3. He played a low level game”.

The Forum factor: “It will be 48 hours where the litany will begin that there must be an away win, the pressure is all for those who play at home…. There is that you lose if you do not play well. We cannot do philosophy on the public. Whoever plays better will win and whoever plays worse will lose.

The physical aspect: “Obliviously it will be important. Both we and they have players who are giving everything, maybe someone will arrive very tired, others will play a great game. We need our leaders to play a great game.”

What will count in Race 7? “Grabbing more rebounds, defending better in the box. All in all, a better game than this one.”

See also  Xi'an City's participation in the provincial sports delegation of the 17th National Games established the ancient city athletes to strive for "three firsts"

You may also like

Danso thinks for Naples, Milik is Juve’s first...

Switzerland is hoping for Amdouni and Rieder

Jack Grealish, the alcoholic joys and the inevitable...

DFB-Team: “I think the team is unfamiliar with...

It is revealed that Li Muhao has a...

Girella Motta present at the Operation Nostalgia –...

Zverev moves confidently into the quarterfinals in Halle

Yoga is as good for the heart as...

Volleyball: Nations League: German volleyball players lose against...

How to maintain profit-Netease Hongcai-Football Basket Lottery Expert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy