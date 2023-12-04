Euro 2024: Germany have huge problems before opener against Scotland – Dietmar Hamann

‘Scotland can beat everybody’ – Euro 2024 opposition managers react

Germany have “huge problems” to address before they face Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener, says Dietmar Hamann.

The hosts open the tournament against Steve Clarke’s Scots on 14 June in Munich, with Hungary and Switzerland also in Group A.

Hamann won 59 caps for Germany over an eight-year period and played his club football predominantly in England.

“In the last two World Cups, we got knocked out in the first round,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“We’ve got huge problems. We lost probably more games in 2023 than we won. We lost to Poland, we lost to Belgium, a couple of weeks we got beaten by a second-string Turkey team and then we lost to Austria. We’ve got huge issues.”

Following the exit of Hansi Flick, former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann became the second-youngest Germany boss in September at the age of 34 – but only on a contract until after the Euro finals.

“The question how we’ll do under Nagelsmann, I think there’s still question whether he’ll be in charge come the Euros,” former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Hamann said. “We’ve got two games in March, we play Netherlands and France and, if we get beat twice, I don’t think you can go with a manager into the Euros who has lost his last four games.

“We have to try and get a bit of optimism into the country. At the moment, people are pretty fed up with the national team because of performances and results. A lot of question marks at the moment I’d say.”

Asked about who could replace Nagelsmann, Hamann said: “I have no idea. Rudi Voller took over for one game against France and it was actually, probably, the only decent performance we’ve had in the last 12-18 months. Somebody will do it.

“[Louis] Van Gaal I think would be ready to do it, I think we are ready for a foreign manager, because things have not been going too well for the last four to five years and it wouldn’t be a bad thing if someone came in with an outside view.

“We think we’ve been the best, or are the best, but we are not any more, if you look at other nations, I think they’ve gone well past us, it’ll be very interesting what’s going to happen in March.”

And, on facing Scotland, Hamann commented: “It will be brilliant. I know Steve Clarke quite well – he was the assistant manager with Ruud Gullit when I was at Newcastle.

“He’s done a brilliant job – they beat Spain. I watched the game when they played away to Spain – they had a goal disallowed, which should probably have stood. It will be a tough game and what an opening match in Munich.”

