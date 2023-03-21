Status: 03/21/2023 2:54 p.m

National football players Emre Can and Matthias Ginter would like their wonderful childhood memories of the 2006 World Cup in Germany to be repeated at the next home tournament in 2024.

“The cohesion of the whole country was extreme back then,” recalled Dortmund midfielder Can. “It must be our goal to be one with the 80 million people in Germany. You can ignite this fire. And if we can do that, I believe that we can play a very successful European Championship here at home in Germany”, said the 28-year-old, who was nominated by national coach Hansi Flick again for the upcoming duels against Peru and Belgium after a two-year international break.

“Madness Childhood Memory”

Ginter, who was the same age, also called the German summer fairy tale of 2006 an “amazing childhood memory”. He was then twelve years old. “The whole streets were full, everything with German flags, public viewing was practically invented back then. The whole country was behind the national team,” said the SC Freiburg defender, describing his experiences.

The 2014 world champion enthused that the national players of the time would have stood on the pitch “like heroes”. “You know what a tournament can trigger in a country,” said Ginter. After the disappointing World Cup in Qatar, it was the clear goal of the national team “that we can restore just such euphoria and cohesion”.

“It’s important to show yourself close to the fans”

On the one hand, sporting successes in the international matches up to the tournament are the very best means, but also public training sessions like on Monday afternoon in front of around 3,500 spectators in Frankfurt/Main, including many children. “It’s important to show yourself close to the fans and not to be so distant,” Ginter said in view of the earlier foreclosure.