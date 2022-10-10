Home Sports Euro 2024, Italy: all the stories behind the most mocking of the draws
Sports

Euro 2024, Italy: all the stories behind the most mocking of the draws

by admin
Euro 2024, Italy: all the stories behind the most mocking of the draws

Hand games, villain games. Draw for Euro 2024, someone had a lot of fun at the Frankfurt ballot box. It is time for courses and appeals, in the dense web of memory that mixes triumphs and falls in a plot that brings the past back to the surface, the one who smiled at us and the one who slapped us in the face. And then – as the soundtrack in these hours – that song – Battisti-Mogol, 1976 – that buzzes through our heads as we consider group C: again you, but we shouldn’t have seen each other again?

See also  Sterling thinks about life after scoring in 300 milestone games

You may also like

Naples more and more alone in command, Juve...

China’s three men’s and women’s basketball teams both...

Cycling, Granfondo Lombardia, party in the rain for...

China Men’s Team 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis...

Premier, Arsenal-Liverpool 3-2, Saka doppietta

China Go Masters Tournament: Li Xuanhao lost to...

Cremonese-Napoli 1-4: goals from Politano, Dessers, Simeone, Lozano...

U17 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:3...

Cremonese-Napoli, Spalletti: ‘It’s not an easy match, whoever...

O’Sullivan wins Hong Kong World Snooker Masters Championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy