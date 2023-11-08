Euro 2024 qualifiers: Brennan Johnson back as Wales head for crunch Armenia trip

Ben Davies continues as Wales captain the absence of Aaron RamseyVenue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMTCoverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live textHighlights: Match of the Day Wales, BBC One Wales from 22: 45 GMT and later on demand

Brennan Johnson has returned to the Wales squad after injury to boost the team’s bid to reach Euro 2024.

The Tottenham forward, along with captain Aaron Ramsey, missed the October win against Croatia that turned around Wales’ campaign.

Ramsey remains absent so defender Ben Davies retains the captaincy.

Wales will qualify for the European Championship if they win their last two Group D games against Armenia and Turkey later this month.

Robert Page’s side tackle Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday, 18 November, then face group leaders Turkey four days later in Cardiff.

Joe Morrell returns after suspension, while former Nottingham Forest attacker Johnson is back after the blow of suffering a hamstring injury on his first Spurs start, a 2-2 draw at north London rivals Arsenal on 24 September.

Manager Page has also handed a debut call to Sunderland defender and former Wales Under-21 international Niall Huggins.

Page had been under huge pressure following defeats by Armenia and Turkey early in the qualification campaign, on the back of a disappointing World Cup.

But victory over Croatia means Wales are now second in the group, six points behind Turkey but with a game in hand.

Croatia are level with Wales on 10 points, but Page’s team would finish ahead of the 2018 World Cup finalists based on head-to-head results if the teams finish tied in a qualifying place in the group standings.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Niall Huggins, Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Jordan James, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Dan James, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore, Tom Bradshaw.

