The big names win and they do it with great signatures: brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and goal from Leão in Portugal’s 0-6 draw in Luxembourg, Harry Kane scored instead in England’s home win over Ukraine 2-0. Iceland spreads in Lichtenstein (0-7), while Slovenia (2-0 against San Marino), Slovakia (2-0 against Bosnia) and Finland (0-1 against Northern Ireland) also take home the three points. North). Sensational comeback of Kazakhstan against Denmark: from 0-2 (double Hojlund) to 3-2

THE CLASSIFICATIONS OF THE GROUPS

