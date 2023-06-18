Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales defender Ben Davies to miss crunch Turkey match

Ben Davies won his 78th Wales cap against Armenia on Friday

Venue : Samsun 19 May Stadium Date : Monday, 19 June Kick-off : 19:45 BST

Wales defender Ben Davies has withdrawn from the squad for their Euro 2024 qualification match against Turkey due to the birth of his first child.

Striker Kieffer Moore is unavailable after his red card against Armenia on Friday, while goalkeeper Tom King has also not travelled to Samsun.

Rob Page’s side are looking to bounce back after a humiliating 4-2 home defeat against Armenia on Tuesday.

Turkey are top of Group D with Wales two points behind in third.