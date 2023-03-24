Home Sports Euro 2024: Southgate, excellent first half but mistakes in the second half – Football
(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 23 – “We showed two different faces tonight. We controlled the game very well from defense in the first half, but then conceded a lot in the second half”. This was stated by the England coach, Gareth Southgate, at the end of the success against Italy in Naples.

“In the first half – he said – we beat Italy’s first line of pressure and we already had to score the third goal. Then if you start the second half with mistakes on the pitch you create problems and in fact we conceded goals and then the inertia of the night has changed.” “Enthusiasm for the team arose from the Napoli crowd – continued the coach – but we managed the expulsion well and remained compact even if outnumbered. Being able to fight and win away in Italy is important but we would have liked to have played in the second half like we did in the first half.” (HANDLE).

