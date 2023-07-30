Euro 2032, Italy is a candidate with Turkey. The FIGC organizes the event together with Erdogan to avoid defeat and redo some stadiums

The goal is always the same: save the armchair. Even at the cost of playing football together with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Figc risked the grande defeat in Nyon: see the organization of the Euro 2032on which the president Gabriel Gravina he had bet All to remain at the helm of Italian football. Here then is the trick: theItalia will organize the European soccer championships together with Türkiye of President Erdogan. It was the only other candidate country to host Euro 2032. The Italian and Turkish Football Federations have sent a letter toUefa in which they announce the will to organize together the demonstration. So the assignment planned for the next October 10th she will become pure formality.

All happy. Erdogan, after the final of Championswill have another event with which to consolidate his leadership internal and international. Yet another operation sportwashing. The Italian Football Federation, on the other hand, avoided defeat and can even boast of having brought back one big football event in our country after the World Cup Italia 90. Gravina, after the second failed qualification of the Azzurri ai World Cupdid not resign and relaunched with the candidacy a Euro 2032also good for redoing stadiums Italians. If he big deal had jumped, the president of the FIGC should have too leave. So instead it will be able to remain in its place, even if the restructuring will concern just a few stages: at most there will be five.

The Italian reverse – For Italy it is at least one half reverse gear: in February she had applied to host alone Euro 2032. The Football Federation had heralded the candidacy as the perfect solution to urge and program the construction of new stadiums and the renovation of existing ones. The 10 cities that should have hosted the matches had already been identified: Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari, Cagliari, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Turin and Verona. The renewal of the facilities is more necessary than ever, to make Italian football sustainable, but now we will face an inevitable resizing of the initial project, because about half of the matches will be played in Türkiye. For Italy it will therefore be at least one event halved: the groups will be sheet music between the two countries and instead of the 10 planned stadiums, some will be used only cinque. Farewell to the Europeans “inspired by a New Renaissance“, as the president of the FIGC had presented them Gabriel Gravina last April. The rebirth on the infrastructure front, if anything there will be, will be maimed.

The risk of a fool – After so many proclamations, precisely because of the deficiencies of the Italian stadiums, in fact, the Federcalcio was risking the fool. Turkey has already renewed its fleet of facilities and for this reason, according to some rumors, it was ahead of Italy in the race to obtain the 2032 European Championships. And now it will be necessary to understand what the terms of the agreement between Italy and Turkey are. One question out of all: who will host the final? From here it will be clear who had to give in. However, it is certain that losing the organization of the tournament for Gravina’s FIGC and for the Italian government would have been much worse than having the halfeven at the cost of giving life to a sort of evento Frankensteingiven the distance between the two countries – over two hours of flight between Rome and Istanbul – which they also have one hour time zone difference.

The previous ones (different) – And this is the other critical point. Sure, it’s not there first time that the European Championship takes place in two different states, but so far it had only happened between Villages neighboring: Belgium and the Netherlands in 2000, Austria and Switzerland for Euro 2008, Poland and Ukraine in 2012. The other exception was that of 2020, then disputed in 2021 due to Covid and won by Italy: in that case UEFA had created the Europeans itinerants, with matches played in different countries. But the outcome was not liked and the reverse was immediately imposed: the 2024 edition will in fact be held in Germania.

The mystery of the division of matches – “At the end of a complex and fruitful consultation process, the Italian Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation have decided to join forces by proposing to UEFA the joint organization of Euro 2032”, reads the official press release confirming the joint candidacy. . To justify the move, the FIGC cites the precedents (which however are different) and also the candidacy of United Kingdom e Republic of Ireland per Euro 2028, two other countries which however are neighboring. While on the gist of the matter – how will they come parts the matches – the mystery remains: “The selection of the host venues (among those already officially nominated) and the definition of the match schedule of the tournament, on which the two federations propose a partition are equal basis in respect of the autonomy of reciprocal competences, they would be deferred to one next assessment“.