The European Commission has presented the new anti-pollution standards, which also affect the electric: the impact will be moderate on the costs of cars

Gianluigi Giannetti

Attention to the social implications of the transition to the electric car, but also realism about the speed at which it will be realized. These are the guidelines of the proposal for a regulation on new standards for Euro 7 polluting emissions presented by the European Commission, and explained at a press conference by Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton. The new Euro 7 will be effective from 1st July 2025 for cars and vans and from 1st July 2027 for heavy duty vehicles for vehicles sold in the EU.

petrol still ahead — The most important point lies in the specific statement of the Commission, which estimates “the possibility of reducing emissions with new standards and existing technologies”, and foresees “a moderate impact on car costs, estimated between 90 and 150 euros, and on the cost of buses and trucks, estimated in the order of 2,600 euros “. This is the most important confirmation that the car world was waiting for, namely the imposition of new rules that did not make it impossible to create thermal and hybrid engines for popular cars, immediately forcing the transition to electric with costs for motorists who, in some markets such as the Italian one, are not always accessible. Compared to Euro 6, the expectation is to reach a 35% decrease in NOx nitrogen oxide emissions by 2035, thus bringing the limit to 60 mg / km, intact for petrol cars but significantly lower for diesel cars. , today at 80 mg / km. The 35% cut also applies to vans, while heavy vehicles are asked for a 56% reduction. The proposal also extends the limit on ammonia to cars and vans, regulates formaldehyde and nitrous oxide for trucks and buses, but for the first time also the smallest ultra-fine particles produced by brakes and batteries. The reduction of particulate matter from exhaust is expected in the order of 13% from cars and vans, and 39% from buses and trucks. Emissions from vehicle brakes are expected to decline by 27%. See also Zheng Qinwen wins women's singles runner-up at Pan Pacific Women's Tennis Open

global approach — In a note, the Commission underlines how “the new rules are neutral in terms of fuel and technology, setting the same limits regardless of whether the vehicle uses petrol, diesel, electric transmissions or alternative fuels”. The Commission’s proposal on the new Euro 7 standard replaces and simplifies the previously separate emission standards, and thus provides emission limits for all motor vehicles, i.e. cars, vans, buses and trucks in a single set of rules.

mission realism — “By 2035, all cars and vans sold in the EU will have zero CO2 emissions. However, by 2050, more than 20% of cars and vans and more than half of the heaviest vehicles on our roads are expected to continue to emit. tailpipe pollutants. Even battery electric vehicles still cause brake pollution and microplastic from tires. Euro 7 standards will reduce all these emissions and keep vehicles within the reach of consumers, “the Commission reiterates in the note. The new Euro 7 was therefore conceived as an extremely concrete measure, which even goes hand in hand with the provisions of the general objectives on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, regulated elsewhere.

the stop of 2035 — As is known, on 28 October the agreement reached between the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission was reached for the ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines, starting from 2035. Specifically, by 2030 the CO2 emissions of cars will have to drop by 55% compared to 2021 levels, by 50% in the case of light commercial vehicles. By 2035, the reduction in emissions must be total, with the possibility of registering new cars and light commercial vehicles exclusively with electric or hydrogen engines with Fuel Cell technology. See also Earthquake, strong shock off the coast of Pesaro: magnitude 5.7