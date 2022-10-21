According to rumors collected by the authoritative site Politico.eu, the European Commission is not at all preparing to enact prohibitive anti-pollution regulations for thermal engines, but will maintain standards substantially identical to the current ones.

Gianluigi Giannetti

In contravention of any predictions made so far by experts and professionals, the European Commission would be radically rethinking the meaning of the Euro 7 anti-pollution legislation, substantially easing the new constraints imposed on car manufacturers in terms of emissions. This is the indiscretion collected by the site Politico.eutraditionally very close to the EU institutions and who would have come into possession of a draft of the new Euro 7 legislation, which after endless delays should be presented by 26 October next.

limits intact — According to the source, the set of Euro 7 rules would be inspired by the substantial maintenance of current standards as regards technically polluting agents, thus excluding CO2 considered as an altering climate. As regards cars and commercial vehicles, therefore, the deviations from the current Euro 6 legislation in force since 2014 would be negligible. A fact of sensational significance, because it would preserve both current generation petrol and diesel engines on the market. An update of the latter to more stringent Euro 7 standards, as hypothesized by many, would have put the manufacturing companies in a position to consider these engines as unprofitable, decreeing their commercial stop earlier than the legal one, set instead in 2035 by the legislation. Fit For 55also in approval in Brussels.

towards reasonableness — According to the documents in the possession of Politico.eu, the new geopolitical and economic circumstances would have pushed the Commission towards a profound revision of the draft Euro 7 legislation, considering its impact on the automotive industry as excessively penalizing, also in light of the exponential growth in the costs of raw materials and power. Ultimately, according to the newspaper, the Commission would therefore have considered the stringent limits previously assessed as an excessive pressure on consumers and their spending power, with the final costs of a car destined to rise dramatically also due to inflation , so much so as to undermine mobility needs on a continental level. The wait now remains for the official presentation of the proposed Euro 7 legislation, which the Commission should advance after more than 18 months of delay by next October 26, starting a procedure that provides for subsequent steps in the Council and the European Parliament, with an entry into force expected in theory in 2025, but with a possible postponement in 2026.