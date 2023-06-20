EURO | A shock for the coach. Courtois left the Belgians in the middle of the meeting

According to Tedesco, who replaced Spaniard Roberto Martínez on the bench after the unsuccessful World Cup in Qatar, there was a problem in determining the captain in the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

By mutual agreement, Tedesco decided that Romelu Lukaku will lead the Belgians against Austria, while Courtois will put on the armband against Estonia. The 31-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper is said to have agreed with the decision, but after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Austrians, he came to Tedesco saying he was leaving the team because he was disappointed and felt insulted.

“From the beginning, I tried to express the admiration he deserves. In my eyes, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. I admire him not only as a goalkeeper, but also as a person. I am even more shocked,” said Tedesco, who did not want to discuss Courtois’ next future in the national team.

Courtois has played 102 games for the “Red Devils” since 2011 and is one of seven Belgian “centurians”. At the 2018 WC in Russia, he took part in the historic bronze. Against Estonia, he will be replaced by Matz Sels, who has only two national team starts.

