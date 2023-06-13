EURO | Brother, pick up the unknown number, it’s important… Sadílek’s dream is coming true in the national team

How do you experience the beginning of the first meeting together in the national team?

Luke: We’re enjoying. We haven’t even seen each other in over a year, we have another opportunity to talk about everything we didn’t have time to discuss. It is all the more beautiful that in representation.

Michal: It is beautiful that we experience immediate feelings together. It would be even nicer if we could play next to each other on the pitch. We saw each other occasionally during this season. When I was injured, I planned a trip to the Czech Republic and slept twice at my brother’s place here in Prague. Also during Christmas, so we were in contact. After the nomination, we congratulated each other that we would see each other at the reunion.

Došková and Hubníková were waiting A joint nomination does not mean anything, the Sadílková brothers would also like to play together. The Czech national football team has so far registered two pairs of siblings in a separate era, whose dreams have come true. Tomáš and Lukáš Došk met on the pitch during a warm-up match against Italy (1:0 for the Czech team) in May 2002. Roman and Michal Hubník even played side by side three times, most recently at the Kirin Cup in Japan against the home team (0:0) in June 2011.

Can it be said that you are fulfilling one big goal?

Luke: Yes, it was probably a boyhood dream of both of us. I don't even know if we were aiming that high. The first wish was to be together in the same team, perhaps to meet in Slovakia at the end of the career. Of course, we don't know if we will meet on the field now, but it would be nice.

How did your surroundings react to the first joint nomination?

Luke: Everyone at home was excited, of course I was too. I called them right away when I got the message from the coaches. Mainly, the wishes of the whole family came true, rather than both of us. Grandfather and grandmother, parents, everyone is excited. And they would be even more so if they saw us on the field as well.

They probably won’t fly to the Faroe Islands to see you…

Michal: Not there, as far as we have news… I don’t think even to Montenegro. So we have to do everything to make sure it’s not the last time. So that they can watch the game at least next time at home.

You knew about the nomination earlier and didn’t want to reveal anything to your brother in advance.

Michal: It was very difficult to maintain. I didn’t even call my brother so as not to reveal something. But my brother suddenly sent me an unknown number, if I don’t know who it is. It was coach Chytrý, they say he didn’t take it from him several times in the beginning. So I tell him to take it, that it will probably be important. (both laugh)

Is the fact that the younger Michal was in the national team earlier the subject of your mutual jabs?

Luke: No way, it’s more the enthusiasm that it was successful. A boy’s dream, I don’t even know if we were aiming that high. Our wish came true, we are very happy.

Do you live together in a hotel?

Michal: We are not in the room together. However, we have information that there is less room capacity in the Faroe Islands, so we got a shared double bed.

Luke: We will be happy together, there is no danger of getting on each other’s nerves. (laughter)

You are both backups. If you were really close to each other on the field, who would actually drive who?

Michal: Probably each other… I have some coaching in me. Brácha went up a lot in the last year, he ranked among the leaders in Sparta. So probably each other.

Luke: Well, as you say. Management would probably be mutual.

Michal: We are both midfielders, my brother is right-handed, I am left-handed, that makes us a bit different. Of course, it would be a wonderful bonus if we could play something together.

Did your respect for your brother grow after he won the championship with Sparta?

Michal: I’ve always looked up to my brother, ever since I was little. Respect for him has risen even more, he has my admiration for how he has risen in recent years. When I came home years ago, I saw him playing right wing against Příbra for a save. In two years, he already won the cup with Slovácko, which was emotional for me. Then followed a move to Sparta, where he had a wonderful season.

It’s true that a few years ago the joint nomination might have seemed like science fiction.

Luke: As Michal mentioned, four years ago I played with Slovácko for salvation. The next period was quite turbulent, now the joint meeting is a reality. After the title with Sparta, it is all the more beautiful that the journey was not easy.

Sparta definitively decided on the title at your home in Slovácko on Lukáš’s birthday. A perfect scenario…

Michal: It was a day he will probably never forget. I watched the Enschede match on TV. After the final whistle, there was also a shot of grandfather hugging his brother, it was something beautiful. I wasn’t there, but it was a wonderful experience for all my friends and relatives.

What would you take from each other?

Luke: Probably his determination and intransigence, more human qualities than football ones.

Michal: When it comes to football, there is a lot of pushing to the end, at least in Slovakia, that’s what I tried to take. Then also the physical fund, we are built on that, so it predestines us to be in end situations. However, I also respect him as a person, he has valuable qualities for the people around him.

The last siblings in the national team jersey were the Hubník brothers in June 2011 in Japan. What were you doing back then that made you think you could follow them?

Luke: I don’t even know if I perceived them then. Only then, when it could be real, did I find out that they were brothers in the national team. I don’t even remember what I was doing at the time, rather my goal was to at least get into big football. But I didn’t imagine this.