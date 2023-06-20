EURO | England – S. Macedonia 7:0, the English also won in the fourth match of the EC qualification. France also remained 100 percent

Captain Kane put the English in the lead in the 29th minute. The island team’s all-time top scorer scored in the 12th consecutive European qualification match. The hosts defeated the defense of North Macedonia twice before the break after goals from Saka and Rashford from Manchester United, who scored at “their” Old Trafford stadium.

Arsenal’s 21-year-old winger Saka completed the first hat-trick of his career in the second half. England’s sixth goal was added by substitute Phillips and in the 73rd minute, Kane closed the score again with a penalty kick. The Tottenham striker improved to 58 hits in the national team.

The French in Saint-Denis had the upper hand from the start, but the Greek defense held out in the first half. Shortly after the change of sides, Mavropanos kicked Griezmann in the head in the penalty area and the home team took a penalty. Mbappé succeeded only the second time, the first attempt was saved by Vlachodimos, but the penalty kick was repeated due to the Greek goalkeeper’s premature run out. Star striker Paris St. Germain scored the jubilee 40th national team goal in the 70th match.

They did not add a home insurance, although they played with a numerical advantage from the 70th minute after Mavropanos was sent off. “Les Bleus” also kept a clean sheet in the fourth qualifying match. After the opening two wins, Greece hesitated for the first time, remaining second in the incomplete table with a loss of six points to the French.

The fourth qualifying victory was lost to Switzerland, who did not maintain a two-goal half-time lead at home against Romania and drew 2:2. Nevertheless, he continues to lead Group I by two points ahead of today’s opponent. The home team in Lucerne took the lead after Amdouni’s strikes. The Basel striker scored five goals in five international matches. However, the substitute Mihaila averted Romania’s first defeat in the fight for the Euro in the end. The Parma forward scored in the penultimate minute and in set-up.

ME 2024 qualification in football: Group B: Ireland – Gibraltar 3:0 (0:0) Goals: 53. Johnston, 59. Ferguson, 90.+2 Idah. France – Greece 1:0 (0:0) Goals: 55 Mbappé from pen. CK: 70. Mavropanos (Greece).1. France44009:0122.Greece32015:263.Ireland31024:334.Netherlands21013:435.Gibraltar40040:120 Group C: Ukraine – Malta 1:0 (0:0) Goal: 72. Cyhankov from pen .England – North Macedonia 7:0 (3:0) Goals: 38., 47. and 51. Saka, 29. and 73. from pen. Kane, 45. Rashford, 64. Phillips.1.England440015:1122.Ukraine32014:463.Italy21013:234.North Macedonia31024:1135.Malta40041:90Group D: Armenia – Latvia 2:1 (1:0)Goals: 35. Tiknizjan , 90.+1 Barsegjan from pen. – 67. Savalnieks. Turkey – Wales 2:0 (0:0) Goals: 72. Nayir, 82. Güler. CK: 42. Morrell (Wales). 1. Turkey43017:592. Armenia32017:563. Croatia21103:144. Wales41124:745. Latvia30033:60 Group H: Finland – San Marino 6:0 (2:0) Goals: 65., 72 .and 74. Hakans, 16. Kamara, 39. Källman, 76. Pukki. Northern Ireland – Kazakhstan 0:1 (0:0) Goals: 88. Ajmbetov. Slovenia – Denmark 1:1 (1:1) Goals: 25 . Šporar – 42. Höjlund.1.finsko430110: 392.kazachstán43018: 493.dansko42117: 574.slovinsko42115: 475.Serative Ireland41032: 336.san Marino40040: 130 Group I: Belarus – Kosovo 2: 1 (0: 0) Morozov, 75. Ebong – 87. Muriqi from pen.Switzerland – Romania 2:2 (2:0) Goals: 28. and 41. Amdouni – 89. and 90.+2 Mihaila. Israel – Andorra 2:1 (1 :0)Goals: 42. Šlomo, 61. Solomon – 52. Rosas.1.Switzerland431012:3102.Romania42206:383.Israel42115:674.Kosovo40313:435.Belarus41034:1036.Andorra40133:71

