EURO | Forward Nicolaescu is not missing in the Moldovan football nomination

Heerenveen striker and the biggest star of the current selection Ion Nicolaescu is among the 25 footballers in the Moldovan nomination for the final matches of the European Championship qualifiers with Albania and the Czech Republic. Experienced defenders Vyacheslav Posmac from Boluspor, Oleg Ryabchuk from Spartak Moscow and midfielder Vadim Rata from Voluntari are not included in the selection of coach Serghei Clesenko. Seven players of the current selection are active in the Moldovan league, half in Petrocub Hincesti. Romania supplied the most legionnaires, where six footballers play. Goalkeeper Nicolae Cebotari and defender Dinis Ieseanu are waiting for their first start for the national team.

