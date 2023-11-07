Home » EURO | Forward Nicolaescu is not missing in the Moldovan football nomination
Sports

EURO | Forward Nicolaescu is not missing in the Moldovan football nomination

by admin

Heerenveen striker and the biggest star of the current selection Ion Nicolaescu is among the 25 footballers in the Moldovan nomination for the final matches of the European Championship qualifiers with Albania and the Czech Republic. Experienced defenders Vyacheslav Posmac from Boluspor, Oleg Ryabchuk from Spartak Moscow and midfielder Vadim Rata from Voluntari are not included in the selection of coach Serghei Clesenko. Seven players of the current selection are active in the Moldovan league, half in Petrocub Hincesti. Romania supplied the most legionnaires, where six footballers play. Goalkeeper Nicolae Cebotari and defender Dinis Ieseanu are waiting for their first start for the national team.

See also  Colleretto the check against the decisive Montanaro Zenerino

You may also like

Miguel Herrera Faces Sanctions After Criticizing Referee in...

SDM NEWS EPISODE 31_10_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Over 1,000 Sports Enthusiasts in Suzhou Gain First...

Bayern sports director Freund defends Tuchel – sport.ORF.at

Guatemalan Athletes Shine at 19th Pan American Games...

Three fans of the French football team Paris...

Tottenham’s Nine-Man Defeat: Chelsea Triumphs in Premier League...

Potential Lineup Changes for FC Barcelona in Champions...

Andria-Angri: 15 minutes of fame and 25 years...

Chen Meng Withdraws Due to Injury and Sun...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy