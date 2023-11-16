EURO | Israel’s footballers saved a draw at the last minute in the postponed European Championship qualification match against Switzerland

The match was originally supposed to take place in mid-October in Tel Aviv, but it was postponed after an attack by Palestinian radicals from the Hamas movement in Israel and the subsequent declaration of a state of war in the country. Coach Alon Hazan’s wards have found asylum in Hungary for home matches.

Ruben Vargas gave Switzerland the lead in the first half with a header in the 36th minute. The Israelis improved their game after the break and in the 88th minute Grenada striker Shon Weissman secured a point for them. The Swiss then finished in ten after Edimilson Fernandes received a red card in the setup.

ME 2024 qualification in football: Group I: Israel – Switzerland 1:1 (0:1) Goals: 88. Weissman – 36. Vargas. ČK. 90.+4 Fernandes (Switzerland)Preliminary football match: Belgium – Serbia 1:0 (1:0) Goal: 2. Carrasco.1.Switzerland844021:9162.Romania844013:4163.Israel83328:9124.Kosovo82429:8105.Belarus81347: 1466.Andorra80263:172

