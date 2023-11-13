EURO | Kosovo – Israel 1:0, Israeli footballers lost the postponed EC qualification match in Kosovo

The Israelis are four points behind second-placed Switzerland in Group I, who will face them in their next match on Wednesday. It will be played in Felcsút, Hungary, where the Israeli team will also play a match against Romania three days later.

Today’s match in Kosovo was originally scheduled to be played by coach Alon Hazan’s men on October 15, but after the attack by Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement on October 7, it was postponed because the authorities did not allow the national team to leave the country. Martial law was declared in Israel and sports competitions were stopped. That’s why UEFA moved his matches in the European Championship qualifiers to a neutral ground in Hungary.

ME 2024 qualification in football: Group I: Kosovo – Israel 1:0 (1:0) Goal: 41. Rashica.

