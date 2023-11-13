Home » EURO | Kosovo – Israel 1:0, Israeli footballers lost the postponed EC qualification match in Kosovo
Sports

EURO | Kosovo – Israel 1:0, Israeli footballers lost the postponed EC qualification match in Kosovo

by admin
EURO | Kosovo – Israel 1:0, Israeli footballers lost the postponed EC qualification match in Kosovo

The Israelis are four points behind second-placed Switzerland in Group I, who will face them in their next match on Wednesday. It will be played in Felcsút, Hungary, where the Israeli team will also play a match against Romania three days later.

Today’s match in Kosovo was originally scheduled to be played by coach Alon Hazan’s men on October 15, but after the attack by Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement on October 7, it was postponed because the authorities did not allow the national team to leave the country. Martial law was declared in Israel and sports competitions were stopped. That’s why UEFA moved his matches in the European Championship qualifiers to a neutral ground in Hungary.

ME 2024 qualification in football: Group I: Kosovo – Israel 1:0 (1:0) Goal: 41. Rashica.

See also  Fan Zhendong won the World Cup champion! 4-1 Zhang Benzhihe, won two consecutive championships in 7 days

You may also like

Another home defeat for Frigintini Calcio

China Sports Culture Exhibition Enters Hulunbuir-Sports-China Engineering Network

Cross-country skiing World Cup in the USA: Victoria...

Simona Quadarella won the gold medal in the...

Premier League: Liverpool defends lead, Arsenal with five-pack

Cruz Azul 0-0 Tigres LIVE in Clausura 2024:...

Modena-Cosenza: ends draw but bad weather wins

STV distorts the careers of gymnasts

Impressive Bart Swings extends world title on the...

Hellas Verona-Juventus (2-2) – Scattered Considerations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy