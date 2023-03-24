Although Lewandowski does not score in every game, he calmly scores a hat trick and decides an important battle. “I would put him on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo. To talk about whether he is in shape when he has been confirming it for so many years seems cowardly to me,” says the Sigma Olomouc footballer. That is also why, according to Pospíšil, the current Barcelona player is “deservedly a god” for Polish fans. Even said to be a bigger idol than the president.

In the Přímák show, the experts agree that Lewandowski is practically indefensible. “When he’s in shape, you can’t watch him. When he gets space, he can score a goal from everything,” says Pospíšil, adding that it’s easy to say. It’s just not easy to keep an eye on the well-known gunner. “Maybe there would be a chance if Poland stayed with a more defensive style of play. Then he could double or to cheat,” believes the journalist.

Football program Přímák with Martin Pospíšil and editor Jiří LizecVideo : Sport.cz

There are opinions among experts and fans that if the Polish sniper is not on the field, the strength of the team goes down by fifty percent. “When he is on the pitch, the first thought of the players is that they will be looking for Lewandowski. So, if he didn’t play, there would be a chance that other players would be seen more,” thinks Pospíšil.