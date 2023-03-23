Home Sports EURO | The Netherlands lost five sick footballers before entering the European Championship qualifiers
Coach Ronald Koeman, who faces a renewed premiership on the bench after returning to the national team, called up midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern, goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Arnhem and defender Stefano de Vrije from Inter Milan.

In addition, midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and striker Steven Bergwijn from Ajax will miss the upcoming matches due to injury. The Netherlands take on reigning world runners-up France on Friday before welcoming home Gibraltar on Monday.

