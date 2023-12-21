EURO | Turks are moody and unpredictable. It will depend on how they sleep in Bohemia, says the expert

Portugal for an introduction. The second opponent of the national team will be an unknown team from the playoffs (Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, or Kazakhstan).

The guest in the studio played at EURO 2004, where Greece stopped the sleepy run of the Czech national team in the semi-finals.

“I remember that then we were able to defeat the Greeks. Even the semi-final was winnable, we just couldn’t score a goal. Just before the extra time break, we conceded the Silver Goal. He paid for the only championship in history, so we ate it up a bit,” recalls Pavel Mareš.

“I think anyone from the play-off four will be playable, including Greece,” he adds.

“The second opponent in the group will have to be beaten. Three points from this match will probably be key for the progress calculations,” adds Jan Malý, editor of Sport.cz.

“But be careful, I don’t think any team that advances to the EURO should be an outsider. Twenty years ago, we would not have thought that we would lose to Albania. And now he is a very unpleasant opponent,” emphasizes Mareš.

At the end of the group, there will be a match against Turkey, quite possibly a battle for second place behind the favored Portugal.

“For example, I’m watching Galatasaray in the Champions League now, they’re playing fantastic,” praises the former defender for the team, which won four points from two games with Manchester United. “They really troubled such a giant, even Bayern, in fact. Turks are on the rise, but on the other hand, they are also quite moody. It was the match against Manchester United that was mentally up and down. They are very erratic to the point of being unreadable,” says Mareš.

“Yes, erratic. It will depend on how he sleeps for the match. Their spontaneity and pressure on the referee will all be there,” Malý smiles.

“And they will play almost at home…” Mareš reminds the fact that there are 2.4 million Turks living in Germany, and only 600,000 of them have German nationality.

