Euro U.21: Georgia, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the quarter-finals – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – Georgia and Portugal conquer the quarterfinals of the Under 21 European Championships underway in Georgia and Romania. Thanks to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, the hosts finished in first place in group A. The Lusitanians, on the other hand, beat (2-1) and eliminated Belgium from the tournament.



In group B Spain and Ukraine, already qualified with one match to spare, drew 2-2: the Spaniards are first in the group thanks to goal difference. Croatia and Romania end the tournament with a goalless draw.



Group A Georgia-Netherlands 1-1 Portugal-Belgium 2-1 Georgia 5, Portugal 4, Netherlands 3, Belgium 2.



Group B Romania-Croatia 0-0 Spain-Ukraine 2-2 Spain and Ukraine 7, Croatia and Romania 1. (ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

