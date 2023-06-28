Home » Euro U.21: Georgia, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the quarter-finals – Football
Sports

Euro U.21: Georgia, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the quarter-finals – Football

by admin
Euro U.21: Georgia, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine in the quarter-finals – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – Georgia and Portugal conquer the quarterfinals of the Under 21 European Championships underway in Georgia and Romania. Thanks to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, the hosts finished in first place in group A. The Lusitanians, on the other hand, beat (2-1) and eliminated Belgium from the tournament.

In group B Spain and Ukraine, already qualified with one match to spare, drew 2-2: the Spaniards are first in the group thanks to goal difference. Croatia and Romania end the tournament with a goalless draw.

Group A Georgia-Netherlands 1-1 Portugal-Belgium 2-1 Georgia 5, Portugal 4, Netherlands 3, Belgium 2.

Group B Romania-Croatia 0-0 Spain-Ukraine 2-2 Spain and Ukraine 7, Croatia and Romania 1. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Football: U21s, Zanoli, Carboni and Sorrentino called up - Football

You may also like

Ndicka changes national team: he has the go-ahead...

DFB squad: National team again with Gündogan and...

General Figliuolo commissioner for reconstruction after the floods...

All news about sports

Rome does not give up on Frattesi. Scamacca...

Women’s cyclingWhy the Tour de France is so...

All news about sports

Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, reaches second round...

Georgia surprises, former Bayern talent saves Portugal

«I cried for Van Basten»- breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy