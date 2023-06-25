Home » Euro U.21: Spain and Ukraine through to quarter-finals – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 24 – Spain and Ukraine beat Croatia and Romania 1-0 respectively, co-host country, in group B of the Under-21 European Championships and qualify for the quarter-finals. The competition in group A is still open: Georgia, another organizing country, drew 2-2 with Belgium pushed by almost 50,000 spectators at the Paichadze stadium in Tbilisi.

In the other meeting, Portugal, finalists of the previous edition in 2021, did not go beyond a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

Here are the results of the day: Georgia U21-Belgium U21 2-2 Portugal U21-Netherlands U21 1-1 Romania U21-Ukraine U21 0-1 Spain U21-Croatia U21 1-0 Standings: Group A: Georgia 4; Belgium and Holland 2; Portugal 1.

Group B: Spain and Ukraine 6; Croatia and Romania 0. (ANSA).

