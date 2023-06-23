Home » Euro U21: Nicolato, certain episodes have had a lot of impact – Football
Sports

Euro U21: Nicolato, certain episodes have had a lot of impact – Football

by admin
Euro U21: Nicolato, certain episodes have had a lot of impact – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – “I find it hard to talk about the match today. As you know, it’s not my habit to complain and I won’t do it this time either. But I had the impression that the episodes had a lot of impact”. Paolo Nicolato struggles to hold back his indignation, after the knockout of his Under 21 team, beaten 2-1 by France at the debut of the European Championship.

Italy punished by the quality of the opponents, but also by various oversights of the referee trio. “We lost against a great team, which they certainly deserved, but the management of the episodes saw us a bit unlucky” underlined the blue coach, alluding to the hand ball in the French area and the goal of the possible 2-2 draw view from the linesman.

Playing at these levels without the help of the Var “is incredible – he added – But now we mustn’t complain, but use our energy to try to resolve the next two games. It won’t be easy, we knew this is a very difficult group” . (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  The Chinese women's curling team defeated the Canadian team 11-9 in a round-robin match with 4 wins and 5 losses

You may also like

Bilal Coulibaly chosen in 7th place in the...

Victor Wembanyama, chosen in the first position of...

Friday’s gossip: Salah, Klopp, Lukaku, Mount, Ward-Prowse, Walker,...

Save yourself, the head coach commands. He introduced...

T20 Blast: Middlesex score 254 against Surrey in...

McIlroy makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

NBA Draft 2023, it’s Victor Wembanyama night

«Second place is just the beginning. We will...

Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the...

Golf, PGA Tour 2023: Denny McCarthy leads the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy