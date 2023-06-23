Euro U21: Nicolato, certain episodes have had a lot of impact – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – “I find it hard to talk about the match today. As you know, it’s not my habit to complain and I won’t do it this time either. But I had the impression that the episodes had a lot of impact”. Paolo Nicolato struggles to hold back his indignation, after the knockout of his Under 21 team, beaten 2-1 by France at the debut of the European Championship.



Italy punished by the quality of the opponents, but also by various oversights of the referee trio. “We lost against a great team, which they certainly deserved, but the management of the episodes saw us a bit unlucky” underlined the blue coach, alluding to the hand ball in the French area and the goal of the possible 2-2 draw view from the linesman.



Playing at these levels without the help of the Var “is incredible – he added – But now we mustn’t complain, but use our energy to try to resolve the next two games. It won’t be easy, we knew this is a very difficult group” . (HANDLE).



