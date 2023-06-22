Euro U21: Ripoll, Italy cannot be beaten without suffering – Football

(ANSA) – CLUJ-NAPOCA, 23 JUNE – “I think we managed the game in an intelligent way from a tactical point of view. The players were exemplary compared to what we had planned”. This is how France coach Sylvain Ripoll analyzed the 2-1 success over Italy at the Under 21 European Championship. “The last quarter of an hour was very difficult for us, but on the physiognomy of the match as a whole, this The victory doesn’t seem undeserved to me,” he added. “I liked the spirit of my players, who are capable of suffering at the end of the game. Without that talent, we can’t resist a team like Italy. But I also liked our ability to create opportunity. We can be satisfied.” (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

