Home » Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from the quarterfinals – Football
Sports

Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from the quarterfinals – Football

by admin
Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from the quarterfinals – Football

Now it’s official: UEFA will introduce VAR to the Under-21 European Championships, underway in Romania and Georgia, starting from the direct qualifying phase, i.e. from the quarterfinals. The decision comes in the aftermath of Italy-France. “Due to the considerable logistical requirements of these projects – explained UEFA in the note that formalizes the change of course – it has been established that the implementation of the VAR for the Under 21 European Championship will start from the quarter-finals. It should be noted that in previous edition had not been used”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Alexandria engages the central defensive Valerio Mantovani, protégé of Longo

You may also like

Habsburg is stepping on the gas with its...

Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri

Montpellier, Sète and Millau will share the Olympic...

Bodybuilding: Andrea Presti takes 2nd place at the...

Three Jacobs in one ship? Nicknames still rule...

End-of-service treatment, the sentence of the Constitutional Court...

Air for Perez at Red Bull is getting...

Transfer market, the derbies between Milan and Inter

The museums of the City of Paris are...

Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy