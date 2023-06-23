Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from the quarterfinals – Football

Now it’s official: UEFA will introduce VAR to the Under-21 European Championships, underway in Romania and Georgia, starting from the direct qualifying phase, i.e. from the quarterfinals. The decision comes in the aftermath of Italy-France. “Due to the considerable logistical requirements of these projects – explained UEFA in the note that formalizes the change of course – it has been established that the implementation of the VAR for the Under 21 European Championship will start from the quarter-finals. It should be noted that in previous edition had not been used”.

