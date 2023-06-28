Home » Euro Under 21: Italy beaten by Norway and eliminated – Football
Sports

Euro Under 21: Italy beaten by Norway and eliminated – Football

by admin
Euro Under 21: Italy beaten by Norway and eliminated – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – Italy’s adventure at the Under-21 European Football Championship ends bitterly and already in the group stage.

Paolo Nicolato’s team lost 1-0 against Norway in Cluj (Romania) and left the scene, together with tonight’s opponents. In group D France (with full points after three games) and Switzerland were promoted to the quarterfinals, overwhelmed 4-1 by the transalpines, but with a greater number of goals scored than the Azzurrini.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  First win of the season for relegation candidate Turbine Potsdam

You may also like

Niemann brushed off with a lawsuit worth millions

Sarri, the Lazio coach and cycling: ‘Moser my...

One of the NHL draft picks is Bedard,...

A number of British media: Manchester City withdraws...

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller Bridge on action...

Sophie Lavaud, an “ordinary woman” on all the...

Inter, mandatory loan idea for Lukaku. If Onana...

Czech Republic – Ukraine 1:3, Hope is gone,...

The Chinese team beat South Korea in overtime...

Arsenal sign DFB team player Havertz from Chelsea

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy