Euro Under 21: Italy beaten by Norway and eliminated – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – Italy’s adventure at the Under-21 European Football Championship ends bitterly and already in the group stage.



Paolo Nicolato’s team lost 1-0 against Norway in Cluj (Romania) and left the scene, together with tonight’s opponents. In group D France (with full points after three games) and Switzerland were promoted to the quarterfinals, overwhelmed 4-1 by the transalpines, but with a greater number of goals scored than the Azzurrini.



