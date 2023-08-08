Home » EuroBasket 2025: the qualifying rounds are official
EuroBasket 2025: the qualifying rounds are official

EuroBasket 2025: the qualifying rounds are official

The eight qualifying rounds for EuroBasket 2025 were drawn today: from 32 participants we will reach 24 qualified, a number that includes the four host countries Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland.

All the rounds

Group A: Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Israel
Group B: ITALY, Türkiye, Hungary, Iceland
Group C: Slovakia, Spain, Latvia, Belgium
Group D: Sweden, Germany, Montenegro, Bulgaria
Group E: Cyprus, France, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: England, Greece, Czech Republic, Netherlands
Group G: Denmark, Serbia, Finland, Georgia
Group H: North Macedonia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia

The top three of each group in groups that do not include host countries qualify. In fact, in groups C, E, G and H the two best placed outside Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland will qualify.

