EuroBasket 2025: the qualifying rounds are official

The eight qualifying rounds for EuroBasket 2025 were drawn today: from 32 participants we will reach 24 qualified, a number that includes the four host countries Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland.

All the rounds

Group A: Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Israel

Group B: ITALY, Türkiye, Hungary, Iceland

Group C: Slovakia, Spain, Latvia, Belgium

Group D: Sweden, Germany, Montenegro, Bulgaria

Group E: Cyprus, France, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group F: England, Greece, Czech Republic, Netherlands

Group G: Denmark, Serbia, Finland, Georgia

Group H: North Macedonia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia

The top three of each group in groups that do not include host countries qualify. In fact, in groups C, E, G and H the two best placed outside Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland will qualify.

