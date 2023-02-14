Home Sports EuroBasket Women 2023, the 16 qualified. Draw in Ljubljana on 8 March
Sports

EuroBasket Women 2023, the 16 qualified. Draw in Ljubljana on 8 March

by admin
EuroBasket Women 2023, the 16 qualified. Draw in Ljubljana on 8 March

The last day of the Qualifiers defined the complete picture of the 16 teams that will play the EuroBasket Women from 15 to 25 June 2023.

Compared to the 2021 edition, in addition to Russia and Belarus, excluded from FIBA ​​due to the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden, Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina will be missing. In their place Israel, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia and Hungary.

The first phase is played in Ljubljana (3 groups) and Tel Aviv (1 group), the final phase entirely in the Slovenian capital.

On 8 March, Ljubljana will host the draw for the four rounds of EuroBasket Women. The bands of merit will be composed taking into account the FIBA ​​World Ranking updated after the last Qualifiers. Italy at the moment occupies the seventh place in Europe, the fourteenth in the world.

Italy finished the Qualifiers in first place overall with six wins and +116 in goal difference, excluding comparisons with fourth-placed Switzerland in group H.

The first six teams classified in the European Championship will then enter the Pre-Olympic tournament, scheduled for February 2024 in anticipation of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The qualifiers:

ITALIA

Israel (Host Country)
Slovenia (Host Country)

Belgium
France
Germania
Great Britain
Greece
Latvia
Montenegro
Czech Republic
Serbia
Slovakia
Spain
Turkey
Hungary

See also  British Tournament: Zhao Xintong Derby 4-1 Browning, Yan Bingtao 4-2 Brown to enter the race_Season_Bingham_Wu Yize

You may also like

Chinese speed skating Winter Olympic gold medalist Zhang...

Referee abuse: Chris Sutton explores the issue in...

“We should investigate the substances we took in...

Gillette, the new campaign kicks off again with...

The Juventus-Fiorentina match (1-0)

How to tie up your bike to prevent...

Holiday and the Rockets reached a buyout and...

Sampdoria-Inter, Inzaghi: “We’re disappointed. Scudetto? Let’s think about...

US-China exchange of accusations, UFO psychosis in America

Steady progress, China’s short track speed skating team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy