The last day of the Qualifiers defined the complete picture of the 16 teams that will play the EuroBasket Women from 15 to 25 June 2023.

Compared to the 2021 edition, in addition to Russia and Belarus, excluded from FIBA ​​due to the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden, Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina will be missing. In their place Israel, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia and Hungary.

The first phase is played in Ljubljana (3 groups) and Tel Aviv (1 group), the final phase entirely in the Slovenian capital.

On 8 March, Ljubljana will host the draw for the four rounds of EuroBasket Women. The bands of merit will be composed taking into account the FIBA ​​World Ranking updated after the last Qualifiers. Italy at the moment occupies the seventh place in Europe, the fourteenth in the world.

Italy finished the Qualifiers in first place overall with six wins and +116 in goal difference, excluding comparisons with fourth-placed Switzerland in group H.

The first six teams classified in the European Championship will then enter the Pre-Olympic tournament, scheduled for February 2024 in anticipation of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The qualifiers:

ITALIA

Israel (Host Country)

Slovenia (Host Country)

Belgium

France

Germania

Great Britain

Greece

Latvia

Montenegro

Czech Republic

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Turkey

Hungary