After Pesaro in the championship, Umana also falls in Ulm always with a single point of difference, but with different trends. Human without Parks (injured) and Moraschini (suspended), De Raffaele starts with Spissu, and not Granger, in the starting lineup. Ulm starts better (5-0), but the former Sassari and Kazan restores the balance (7-7). First balanced quarter (16-16), before the final draw of the Germans (21-16), to the first victory of the season after 3 defeats in the Bundesliga. Second quarter of the Venetian brand, Freeman emerges from the “traps” of Ulm, the simultaneous presence of Watt and Tessitori makes darkness fall on the Ulm attack. Venice flies away (27-34), but does not know how to close the challenge allowing Zugic to bring Ulm back to the surface (35-35). The latest flash is from Freeman (40-42). Willis sadly sits on the bench with 4 fouls, Umana tightens the defense and runs away (40-49), without definitively taming the opponents, yet Zugic and Christen bring Ulm back to the surface (54-54). Once again inertia lost by the orogranata (58-56). The German team takes advantage of the opponents’ mistakes (62-56), Tessitori’s return produces positive effects, but Granger’s two triples bring De Raffaele’s quintet back (70-72). Ulm replies immediately (77-72) with the raids of Nunez, Last minute at -3 (78-75), he plays on the edge of error, Ulm commits less (81-77), then Freeman keeps the game on ( 81-80) with the front triple with 5 ”from the end, Mobley misses both free throws, but Granger’s long shot is unsuccessful. (Michele Contessa) See also There is another Old Wild West that wins It is that of doctors and trainers

Ulm: Zugic 18, Robinson 13, Dos Santos 10

Venice: Freeman 19, Tessitori 12, Watt 10

BADALONA-BRESCIA 80-63

Debut with defeat also for Brescia: in Badalona the match of the Lombard team – always forced to chase their opponents – lasts 30 ‘. Deadly 17-0 collected (67-49) collected between the third siren and the first minutes of the last quarter to try to overturn the game. The biancazzurri suffered from the extreme physicality of the Catalans, who found their offensive beacon in Ellenson and who proved to be ahead of the Brescia players in all respects.

After a handicap start (12-5), Brescia registers the defense and overtakes the Catalans with Della Valle and Petrucelli (14-16). The game becomes an interesting head to head in which everyone becomes protagonist and at the first siren Badalona is ahead of 1 (23-22) on a willing Brescia, which in the second quarter suffers the greatest verve of the neroverdi: the 33-24 is the consequence of a quintet that attacks with too much difficulty and that undergoes the pick’n’roll, with Tomic unstoppable. The -5 at the interval (42-37) gives some regrets to the guys from Magro who are struggling again after the long break (47-37); followed by over 50 fans in Catalan soil, Brescia is patiently back in the race (50-49) before undergoing the new partial of the hosts who reach the maximum advantage between the quarter-finals (67-49) giving themselves a long catwalk the final. (Alberto Banzola)

Badalona: Ellenson 18, Ribas 10 and Feliz 10.

Brescia: Petrucelli and Della Valle 13, Caupain 11. See also UEFA Nations League-Poland 1-0 to send Wales to relegation, Netherlands and Croatia to advance to finals – yqqlm

