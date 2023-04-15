Defeat for Bayern in the last Euroleague game of the season: In the sold-out Audi Dome they lose 80:83 against Zalgiris Kaunas. The Lithuanians make the playoffs clear on the very last day of the game. The Bavarians wanted to be a party crasher…

Enlarge Kaunas cheers. With the win, they secured the final playoff spot on the final day of the Euroleague Foto: Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

The starting position was clear: Zalgiris had to win to still slip into the top eight. On the other hand, the playoffs were long out of reach for Bayern (15th). It was already clear that they would end the disappointing Euroleague season ahead of Alba (16th).

2000 Lithuanians in Munich

Get into the sold-out Audi Dome, including Bayern President Herbert Hainer. But it’s not a real home game: Instead of red, Bayern sees green because around 2,000 Lithuanians have everything under control, and not just in terms of colour.

That initially helps the guests, who actually have a catastrophic away record (5-11). “They are fully motivated today,” said Bayern’s Niels Giffey, who played for Kaunas last season. “There is no greater motivation for them.”

But neither team can pull away in the first half. Kaunas seems blocked, does not play freely. Bayern goes into halftime with a plus four (38:34).

In the third quarter, Bayern hit nothing at all, just like at the beginning. And Kaunas, now with the green wall in the back, gets the third quarter.

Bayern coach Andrea Trinchieri is pissed off, snapping at Isaac Bonga in particular, who doesn’t work well defensively. But Kaunas doesn’t close the door and Giffey of all people keeps Bayern in the game with two threes. And so after three quarters there is only a four-point difference.

Seven minutes before the end it is 58:58 – the lead is gone. Kaunas coach Kazys Maksvytis, who looks a bit like Oliver Welke’s twin brother, is very upset.

Lithuania’s Oliver Welke: Kaunas coach Kazys Maksvytis gets really upset in the last quarter Foto: Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Kaunas takes the lead. 69:65, four minutes before the end. Zalgiris fights, cheered on by the 2000 fans. Lost almost a nine point lead in the last 80 seconds. But somehow manages to get to the finish on four flat tires…

In the quarter-finals they now meet the big favorites Barcelona. But the dream of reaching the domestic Final Four in Kaunas lives on.

Bayern coach Andrea Trinchieri also seemed a bit pissed off in the Magenta interview after the game: “We wanted to win, but we didn’t hit free throws. Congratulations to Kaunas, they deserve it.”

Niels Giffey: “We fought well. But congratulations to Kaunas.”