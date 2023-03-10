Home Sports Euroleague: Alba Berlin suffers a bad home defeat against Virtus Bologna
Sports

Euroleague: Alba Berlin suffers a bad home defeat against Virtus Bologna

by admin
Euroleague: Alba Berlin suffers a bad home defeat against Virtus Bologna

Status: 09.03.2023 8:09 p.m

Alba Berlin has continued its losing streak in the Euroleague. The basketball Bundesliga club went down at home in front of 8,255 spectators against the Italian top team Virtus Bologna after a weak performance with 74:96 (33:49).

For coach Israel Gonzalez’s team, it was the 21st defeat in 28 games. They remain at the bottom of the table. The best Berlin throwers were Jaleen Smith with twelve points and Luke Sikma with eleven points.

  • Euroleague, 28th matchday
    arrow right

Both teams started very unevenly at first. However, Alba made fewer mistakes and took a 6-0 lead. But Bologna, with its numerous veterans, then came into play better. The Italians now hit their shots – Alba didn’t. Like last time against Zalgiris Kaunas, the hosts found no rhythm offensively.

Italians have Alba under control

Sometimes there was a lack of self-confidence when throwing. In the middle of the second quarter the deficit was already 16 points (19:35). Alba let the guests get points too easily and hardly anything went together on the offensive. And Bologna hit almost everything now. Any rebellion by the Berliners was nipped in the bud by the Italians.

Alba then came out of the dressing room with new momentum and came back to eight points (48:56). But Bologna answered with star player Milos Teodosic, who now scored at will and thus nipped Berlin’s rebellion in the bud. The gap grew to 20 points at the end of the third quarter (54:74). In the end, Alba had no chance.

See also  Bagnaia now chases but World Cup possible

You may also like

Press comments on Bayern against Paris: “Destroyed by...

Btp Italia, the “real” coupon will be 2%:...

Fiorentina Sivasspor, Italian: ‘We could have scored more,...

Preview of The Players Championship Today’s “Big Three”...

2nd Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld brings in Uwe Koschinat...

Europa League, Di Maria: “Happy at Juve, future?...

FC Bayern vs PSG: The martial Qatar protest...

Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu beats Danka Kovinic as...

NBA Comprehensive: Celtics end three-game losing streak, Pelicans...

PSG in criticism after the end of FC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy