Alba Berlin has continued its losing streak in the Euroleague. The basketball Bundesliga club went down at home in front of 8,255 spectators against the Italian top team Virtus Bologna after a weak performance with 74:96 (33:49).

For coach Israel Gonzalez’s team, it was the 21st defeat in 28 games. They remain at the bottom of the table. The best Berlin throwers were Jaleen Smith with twelve points and Luke Sikma with eleven points.

Euroleague, 28th matchday

Both teams started very unevenly at first. However, Alba made fewer mistakes and took a 6-0 lead. But Bologna, with its numerous veterans, then came into play better. The Italians now hit their shots – Alba didn’t. Like last time against Zalgiris Kaunas, the hosts found no rhythm offensively.

Italians have Alba under control

Sometimes there was a lack of self-confidence when throwing. In the middle of the second quarter the deficit was already 16 points (19:35). Alba let the guests get points too easily and hardly anything went together on the offensive. And Bologna hit almost everything now. Any rebellion by the Berliners was nipped in the bud by the Italians.

Alba then came out of the dressing room with new momentum and came back to eight points (48:56). But Bologna answered with star player Milos Teodosic, who now scored at will and thus nipped Berlin’s rebellion in the bud. The gap grew to 20 points at the end of the third quarter (54:74). In the end, Alba had no chance.