Euroleague: AS Monaco grants 300 fewer tickets than promised to Maccabi Tel Aviv

According to Israelhayom, AS Monaco would have reneged on a promise made to Maccabi Tel Aviv’s managers in view of game 5 of the Euroleague Playoffs.

The French team would initially have guaranteed 450 tickets for the Israeli team’s warm fans, already 25% less than the 600 granted in the first two matches held in France.

Tomer Givati’s reconstruction:

“Because of the fear of an atmosphere too ‘homely’ for Maccabi in the fifth and decisive match, the managers of Monaco decided to violate the gentlemen’s agreement stipulated between the parties and transferred only 150 tickets to Tel Aviv, a third of the pledged total, which will be used by the team for managers, families of players and only some fans.

Due to the change of decision, the ‘yellows’ will probably be forced to cancel the chartered plane that was supposed to leave on the morning of the match for Nice and from there to the Principality, a plane that was supposed to carry around 300 fans. As a result, hundreds of Maccabi fans will not be able to cheer on their team.”