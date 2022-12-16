RED STAR-MILAN 67-71

The team in the best shape, back from 6 victories in a row which from last place projected it into the playoff area, against the team most in crisis, with 9 consecutive knockouts on the back. Thus begins Stella Rossa-Milan, the best and worst of the last two months of the tournament. Olimpia wants redemption and starts with the right attitude. The first triples by Hall and Baron enter immediately to equalize those of Vildoza. But we can see that this time coach Messina’s attack has the right laps and shots. At the end of the first quarter comes the break with a triple by Mitrou-Long which gives +10 (16-26). With 6/9 from three Milan rides his pace and at the start of the second quarter, with an old-time smash by Hines on an attacking rebound, he reaches +15 (18-33). Messina keeps the rotations on 9 players, his colleague Ivanovic uses all 12 of them but cannot find a safe forward. Only Petrusev produces something good. Olimpia is in control, well led by Hall and goes confidently at the break on +14 (29-43) with 8/18 from long range. The percentages drop but it is those of the Star who make the most mistakes. At the start of the second half Melli unloads the triple of +17, his first ring in the match. Then Davies, growing, makes 35-53. The Star tries to come back, reaching -8 at the third siren (49-57) but Milan is on track. Melli puts on the muscles, Baron a triple with a foul. Olimpia extends again to +12 with Ricci 4′ from the end but the final still seems to reserve the joke: the former Nedovic brings the Stella back to -2 with 1’19” to play but Baron, with the champion’s triple, Belgrade freezes and Mitrou-Long secures victory with his free throws.