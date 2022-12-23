Bologna, in its ninth defeat, pays for a disastrous second quarter, in which a gap of 11 points is dug. Shengelia and Belinelli (15 points) top scorers for Scariolo’s team

Virtus’ trip to the Basque Country ends with a defeat (90-79) full of mistakes and regrets. Against a team in form and with a lot of leg, Bologna played badly for 25′, they went down by 20 (63-43) getting everything wrong from down and from three. Jaiteh wastes one-metre supports, Shengelia is tragic, the Georgian also presses a dunk on the rim when the basket seems taboo for the black and white attack. Then in the final he returns to the game with the awakening of Belinelli who, after 4 mistakes from three, hits three torpedoes of his, and suddenly Bologna finds itself at -6 (78-72) with a 3 + 1 game.

In the first half, however, coach Scariolo’s team held on as best they could around Teodosic, the absences of Ojeleye, Mickey and Cordinier were felt because the Bolognese team lacked the energy to go for the basket with strength and precision. While Vitoria, which lost point guard Howard in the course of construction, ran, jumped, dunked and towed. A condensed basketball at a high level from a physical point of view. Then Marinkovic starts hitting from three and crowns himself mvp for posting next to the passer Henry (13 assists).

In the second quarter, Bologna compromises its victory plan (with a small v) by letting itself be detached. In the third he almost knocked out technically but Vitoria didn’t finish the job and in the last period Beli showed a burst of pride. The game reopens for a moment, time for Baskonia to place a 5-0, mini break of those who hurt because they don’t allow remedies. Shengelia’s three-point error puts an end to last hopes. For Bologna it is the ninth knockout in this Euroleague. See also Euroleague, Virtus-Monaco: 66-83, bitter debut for Bologna

VITORIA: Marinkovic 22, Kotsar 12, Sederkerskis 12

THE POWER OF BOLOGNA: Belinelli 15, Shengelia 15, Mannion 11

