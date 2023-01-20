Home Sports Euroleague, day 20: Virtus wins with Shengelia: 74-64 at Panathinaikos
Euroleague, day 20: Virtus wins with Shengelia: 74-64 at Panathinaikos

Euroleague, day 20: Virtus wins with Shengelia: 74-64 at Panathinaikos

Ninth success of the season after the knockouts with Zalgiris and Olympiacos for Scariolo’s team. On the 27th Trinchieri visits Bayern Munich

VIRTUS-PANATHINAIKOS 74-64

The Bolognese first controlled the game, going into the interval on +13 dragged by Shengelia, after also reaching +14, then they faded away in the first 13′ of the second half being overtaken on 55-57 by Ponitka’s triple. There the character of Segafredo emerged, who tightened the shirts in defense and in attack followed the leadership of a not very brilliant Teodosic (7 losses) but decisive in the last five minutes with assists, free throws won with experience and the triple of 72- 61 with 1′ to go. The Greeks were supported by Wolters in the comeback in the second half (12-27 in the first 13′ of the second half), while Bacon was canceled by Ojeleye and Williams had few flashes. Virtus won by dominating the scoreboards (40-28 rebounds) and holding their opponents at 48% from two and 27% from three, finding a very thick Hackett (8 rebounds and 4 assists) and a perky Bako (11 points in 18′) who won the duel against the more corpulent Greek pivots.

Virtus: Shengelia 16, Teodosic 12, Bako 11.

Panathinaikos: Wolters 15, Ponitka 13, Williams 10.

