Milan-Zalgiris 61-66

Milan returns to the Forum after 4 away games in a row between the Cup and the championship and above all returning from 3 bad knockouts. Zalgiris is a bad customer to hope for rebirth. The Lithuanian team comes from the Bologna blitz and occupies a playoff place. The beginning of Olimpia is the script of the last disappointing outings. After Ricci’s 3-0 there comes a long moment of offensive famine that Zalgiris punishes with an easy draw while Milan fires blanks from three, even with shots that don’t touch the ring. Guests in great confidence with the Dutchman Smits who looks like Nowitzki, puts 8 points in an amen what if he drinks tea. Zalgiris reaches +13 and then goes to the first siren it’s 9-19 with Milan stopped at three baskets on attempts from the field. In the second quarter we see a reaction from the Italian champions. Davies attacks and there’s also a good moment from Tonut, triple+steal+basket, total 5 points which restores confidence instead Baron and Hall are not seen. But the effort to come back doesn’t go beyond -6 and on the other hand Hayes, a former singer-songwriter, turns up the volume by attacking rebounds and never misses from below. It can be seen that Zalgiris is in control: at the break they confirm their +10 (27-37) with Hayes at 12 points without shining but also without struggling. The third quarter puts an end to any Milanese comeback theory. Zalgiris accelerates, Smits returns and immediately hurts Messina’s defense with yet another triple, Ulanovas does the same and Polonora too, playing from the side, puts in the three-point basket. Morale the decisive take-off of the guests knows no obstacles. On 30′ it’s 40-59 announcing another beating for little Olimpia. Instead in the last quarter Milan opens with a 10-0 to go back to -9, Zalgiris remains 6’30” without scoring but after 5 attacking rebounds the octopus Hayes unlocks the score then also Ulanovas finds the basket again. Baron from three gets to -3 and then to -2. There is still life to hope for a miracle but Ulanovas does not forgive. A mockery for Milan but continuing to score only 60 points with only one player in double figures in the individual score you never win.