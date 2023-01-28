Home Sports Euroleague, matchday 20: Bayern beats Virtus Bologna 91-84
Euroleague, matchday 20: Bayern beats Virtus Bologna 91-84

Euroleague, matchday 20: Bayern beats Virtus Bologna 91-84

Back from the success against Panathinaikos, Scariolo’s team surrenders to Trinchieri Tedeschi’s quintet with direct clashes in favor

Virtus falls in Munich, who get caught up in the standings by Bayern in an increasingly complicated playoff race

BAYERN-VIRTUS 91-84

The Germans command from start to finish, even reaching +14 in the fourth period, Segafredo relies on the immense pride of a champion like Milos Teodosic who exceeds 3,000 points in the Euroleague but cannot materialize the comeback which ends at -6 38” from the siren. The key to a game in which shooting percentages have been low for both teams are the attacking rebounds conquered by Bayern. Virtus, with Mickey and Shengelia subdued, suffered a lot under the scoreboards and left many second possessions that the Germans took advantage of. Forced to chase already in the first quarter at 17-7 due to the great start of Rubit and Harris (later injured), Bologna finds an excellent Belinelli coming off the bench and with Hackett’s energy and character remains hooked into the interval (43 -38) despite an irrepressible Winston. Cordinier also brings it to -2 (51-49) but the attacking rebounds continue to be a problem and Bayern extends again with Seeley up to +14 (76-62). Teodosic, who until then had suffered from Weiler-Babb’s ruthless marking, takes the chair and tries to lead the comeback: together with Cordinier he makes 90-84 with 38″ to go, but Bayern doesn’t tremble and gets injured in the last play also Ojeleye.

Bayern: Rubit 18, Winston 15, Weiler-Babb 10

Virtus: Teodosic e Cordinier 14, Hackett 12.

