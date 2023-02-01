Virtus Bologna-Red Star 84-72

Scariolo’s team, without Ojeleye and Lundberg, wins with a collective performance that sends four men into double figures, two with 9 points and 28 assists. Nine of these are from Teodosic who, on a difficult shooting evening, is still the man who splits the game in the first seven minutes, immediately launching Segafredo up 27-9. Supporting the game near the basket to Jaiteh, Shengelia and Bako, the bianconeri immediately find a large advantage and double the Red Star on 38-19. The Serbs hold on to Vildoza (14 points in the first half) and return to -10 at the start of the second half when a blaze from three triples by Weems raises Virtus up +19 in the last break (70-51). Hackett does a great job on the Argentine, but it’s all the black and white defense that holds up well by closing every gap to the guests (47% from two, 27% from three). Belinelli hits with experience at the beginning of the last quarter, Cordinier flies to unattainable heights for everyone and Teodosic wins with the triple that also secures the double confrontation in the last seconds.