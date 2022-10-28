Nothing to do for the AX Milano which sinks at the Palaublaugrana in Barcelona, ​​74-56. Race split by the Catalans in the second period thanks to a great collective test, the bad percentages affect the red and white match for which Davies’ match, as a great ex, is not enough (18 points).

Barcelona-Milan 74-56

Excellent start in Milan, he attacks the troops of coach Messina with patience and surgical precision, hits the former Davies, 2-8. Barcelona struggles to find rhythm, Laprovittola and Higgins try to shake the hosts, 8-10. The game rises with blows while Davies does not stop doing damage to the Blaugrana defense, Tobey and Abrines crush the Catalan overtaking, 14-12. The Italian champions who open the opposing defense with continuity, Hall, Baron and Hines do not give up for a tie at 21 at the first siren. Equilibrium also at the start of the second quarter, the match heats up after the technical at Jasikevicius, a couple of plays by Jokubaitis and Vesely give the first mini break to Barcelona, ​​30-24. The AX relies on Davies but also comes the blaze of Abrines that feeds the Blaugrana escape, Tobey for the double-digit advantage, 39-26. The Milanese response arrives with Voigtmann but it is an acute that does not change the inertia of the challenge before the interval, 43-29. Olimpia trying to return after the long break using the usual great defense that blocks the Catalan incursions, the problem remains in the other half where the guest percentages remain low, 46-29. Slips up to minus 21 Milan that suffers the creativity of Satoransky, the dunk of Pauli seals 61-41 to the penultimate siren. The AX does not give up but pays too many turnovers, Barcelona does not sink the blow that drops a minimum of intensity, Davies brings the red and white back to minus 19, 64-45 at 35 ‘. There is no space or energy to attempt the comeback, Barcelona closes without worries with Nnajji devastating in the colored area, 74-56.