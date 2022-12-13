THE RACE

More Maccabi at the start with Nebo hitting the Milan defense, 6-12. The AX defense hits, the steals help the red and white transition led by Hall, inspired Luwawu-Cabarrot puts the arrow with two spun baskets, 14-12. The Israeli team reacts by exploiting the talent and creativity of Lorenzo Brown, a triple by Jarell Martin seals the tie at 21 at the first siren. Hines makes pots and pans on both sides of the field, the challenge from the arc between Mitrou-Long and Martin ignites, soft support from the ex from Brescia for the most 4, 30-26. Good moment for the Italian champions who reach the plus 7 after a bang from Melli that warms up the Forum, a couple of blitzes from Brown (among the justified protests of coach Messina) bring Katash’s men back to just one possession, 33- 30. Quarterfinal in red and white colors, the AX forces Maccabi to make repeated errors in the colored area, 40-32 in the middle of the match. After the long yellow and blue break signed by the usual duo Martin-Brown for a draw at 41. Olimpia’s response was immediate, Melli’s grit pushes the hosts, plus 8 from the blue, 51-43. Maccabi feels the blow and loses offensive lucidity, positive the impact of Baron who seals the margin in double figures with 8 consecutive points, 57-47. The pride of Dibartolomeo, the energy of Colson and Sorkin keep the Israelis in touch at the penultimate siren, 59-59. Now it’s Milan struggling in attack, Hall unlocks the Italian champions in the moment of greatest difficulty, Voigtmann and Davies make firewood, the match is now a real battle, 62-64. Maccabi tries the shoulder with Brown, the AX runs out of fuel despite the pride of Melli and Baron, the X factor is Sorkin who wins the duel in the paint with the Milanese pairs, Brown closes 71-77.